VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Caprolactam Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSL Securities standalone net profit declines 63.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Trans Asia Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 96.86% to Rs 6.26 croreNet Loss of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.86% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 19.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.263.18 97 19.2415.73 22 OPM %10.70-40.57 -2.18-50.29 - PBDT0.50-1.37 LP -0.12-8.32 99 PBT-0.16-1.01 84 -0.96-8.57 89 NP-0.16-11.50 99 -0.96-2.79 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU