JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCB Bank allots 28,150 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 96.86% to Rs 6.26 crore

Net Loss of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.86% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 19.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.263.18 97 19.2415.73 22 OPM %10.70-40.57 -2.18-50.29 - PBDT0.50-1.37 LP -0.12-8.32 99 PBT-0.16-1.01 84 -0.96-8.57 89 NP-0.16-11.50 99 -0.96-2.79 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU