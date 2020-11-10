Siemens Energy discontinues support for development of new coal fired power plants

Siemens Energy today announced that it will discontinue the support for the development of new coalfired power plants but will continue to offer bridging technologies like gas-fired plants and components for efficient combined heat and power (CHP), waste heat and biomass co-firing projects as also continue its CO2-reducing service and solutions business.

These technologies include sector coupling to drive the energy transition and thus support the reduction of global warming, with Power-to-X solutions and green hydrogen as the main elements.

The above decision does not have a material impact on the Revenues or Profit of Gas and Power (now Energy) business within Siemens as the Company currently does not have the competencies to provide utility equipment for new coal-fired power plants.

Siemens will explore opportunities to further deepen its collaboration with Siemens Energy in the new business areas, to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable energy in India.

