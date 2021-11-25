Siemens Ltd Falls 5.43%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.03%

Siemens Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.44% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.94% drop in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd lost 5.43% today to trade at Rs 2153.4. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.03% to quote at 3579.78. The index is up 3.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd decreased 1.92% and Tata Power Company Ltd lost 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 80.95 % over last one year compared to the 33.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.44% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21883 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29958 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2438.5 on 10 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1357.55 on 25 Nov 2020.

