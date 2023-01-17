Siemens Ltd Spikes 3.19%

Siemens Ltd has added 4.96% over last one month compared to 0.42% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.02% drop in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd rose 3.19% today to trade at Rs 3037.4. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.72% to quote at 4516.55. The index is up 0.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 2.88% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 1.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 15.77 % over last one year compared to the 1.98% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 4.96% over last one month compared to 0.42% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4398 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7148 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3136.8 on 15 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2150.75 on 09 May 2022.

