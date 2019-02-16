JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 47.30% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Simmonds Marshall standalone net profit declines 52.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 49.03 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall declined 52.43% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 49.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales49.0346.18 6 OPM %7.1812.71 -PBDT3.315.13 -35 PBT2.134.18 -49 NP1.372.88 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements