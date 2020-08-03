JUST IN
Simplex Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 314.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 314.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.35% to Rs 629.28 crore

Net loss of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 314.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.35% to Rs 629.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1628.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 320.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 122.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.18% to Rs 4026.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6117.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales629.281628.26 -61 4026.306117.22 -34 OPM %-49.6310.99 -2.6111.59 - PBDT-450.0693.84 PL -344.97351.15 PL PBT-483.5855.58 PL -482.67182.83 PL NP-314.4130.08 PL -320.80122.30 PL

