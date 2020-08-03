The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 34.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 30.14 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 34.51% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.30.1437.0627.5732.819.0412.826.8110.835.207.94

