The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 34.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 30.14 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 34.51% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.1437.06 -19 OPM %27.5732.81 -PBDT9.0412.82 -29 PBT6.8110.83 -37 NP5.207.94 -35

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 08:02 IST

