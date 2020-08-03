Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.45% to Rs 47.44 croreNet profit of Suraj Products rose 40.00% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 57.45% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.4430.13 57 OPM %12.6713.11 -PBDT4.072.53 61 PBT1.721.25 38 NP1.611.15 40
