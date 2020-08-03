Simplex Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 314.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 64.56% to Rs 558.05 crore

Net loss of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 314.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.56% to Rs 558.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1574.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 317.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 122.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.37% to Rs 3904.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6041.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales558.051574.70 -65 3904.486041.46 -35 OPM %-55.5411.65 -2.7811.76 - PBDT-448.9097.89 PL -342.05351.38 PL PBT-482.2659.78 PL -479.13183.66 PL NP-314.5933.61 PL -317.47122.56 PL

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 08:49 IST

