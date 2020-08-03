Vallabh Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.08% to Rs 2.49 croreNet loss of Vallabh Steels reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.08% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.47% to Rs 40.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.4922.80 -89 40.35116.87 -65 OPM %-222.897.59 --28.335.11 - PBDT-5.640.89 PL -14.562.55 PL PBT-6.350.19 PL -17.410.20 PL NP-6.160.12 PL -17.220.24 PL
