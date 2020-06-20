JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NILE consolidated net profit declines 70.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 20.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1006.67% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1006.67% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.69% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 91.37% to Rs 9.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.320.30 1007 9.094.75 91 OPM %-31.33-873.33 --39.60-189.47 - PBDT0.18-1.46 LP 1.06-3.88 LP PBT0.13-1.51 LP 0.88-4.05 LP NP0.14-0.40 LP 0.341.16 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU