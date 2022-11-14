Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 242.48 croreNet Loss of Sindhu Trade Links reported to Rs 30.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales242.48197.58 23 OPM %2.059.61 -PBDT-27.80-16.85 -65 PBT-35.53-25.35 -40 NP-30.92-28.24 -9
