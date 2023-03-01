N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Anand Rayons Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2023.

N K Industries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 35.55 at 14:18 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd crashed 9.30% to Rs 21.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34180 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd tumbled 8.35% to Rs 165.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4814 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd corrected 8.29% to Rs 38.93. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7249 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd slipped 6.52% to Rs 8.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5534 shares in the past one month.

