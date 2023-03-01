JUST IN
Tata Power subsidiary concludes capital infusion worth Rs 4,000 cr
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36527 shares

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 March 2023.

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 63.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.707.00. Volumes stood at 9.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 20.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.365.95. Volumes stood at 8.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd notched up volume of 7.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.653.00. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd clocked volume of 93.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.11% to Rs.166.00. Volumes stood at 53.07 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:30 IST

