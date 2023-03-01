Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36527 shares

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 March 2023.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36527 shares. The stock gained 6.40% to Rs.996.80. Volumes stood at 13191 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 63.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.707.00. Volumes stood at 9.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 20.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.365.95. Volumes stood at 8.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd notched up volume of 7.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.653.00. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd clocked volume of 93.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.11% to Rs.166.00. Volumes stood at 53.07 lakh shares in the last session.

