Century Enka standalone net profit declines 28.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.13% to Rs 471.86 croreNet profit of Century Enka declined 28.96% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 471.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 362.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales471.86362.62 30 OPM %7.9114.62 -PBDT45.6554.59 -16 PBT34.2744.45 -23 NP20.3628.66 -29
