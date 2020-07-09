SKIL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1801.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 32.22 crore

Net Loss of SKIL Infrastructure reported to Rs 1801.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 125.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1978.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 209.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 32.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

32.22032.2231.18-5550.340-5568.7824.89-1798.34-125.23-1975.00-260.22-1801.25-125.28-1978.04-263.35-1801.25-125.20-1978.04-209.52

