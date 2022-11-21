Kabra Extrusiontechnik spurts after unit tiesup with Hero Electric for Lithium-ion batteries

Kabra Extrusiontechnik spurted 13.47% to Rs 468.80 after the company said its battery division has partnered with Hero Electric to develop Lithium-ion batteries in India.

Battrixx, a division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik, has inked a partnership for developing "Made In India" Lithium-ion batteries with Hero Electric, the largest electric two-wheelers (e2W) company in India. These battery packs will power Hero Electric Scooters.

Conceptualized and designed in-house with Hero's R&D team, these are the latest technology batteries electrifying Hero Electric's entire e-scooter range. This partnership supports battery safety advancements, reliability, and performance and fully supports Hero's aggressive production line-up to meet the rising e2W demand.

The target is to supply 300,000 battery packs and chargers in the next financial year based on Hero Electric's projections. These batteries comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover IP67 Thermal Protection, A/V Warning Systems, smart BMS, and Live Data Tracking with IoT. Battrixx comes with an intelligent battery with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger.

Anand Kabra, vice chairman & managing director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik said, "Battrixx is a crucial manufacturer for advanced lithium-ion battery packs across sectors. There has been a huge investment in infrastructure and technology to cater to the rising electric vehicle demand in the country. For EVs, battery packs are a crucial component and involve ample research and testing to be safe for EV owners. Over the last 18 months, we have been through rigorous testing and R&D and prepared to deliver global quality batteries for the growing Indian EV sector. With our partnership with Hero Electric, we are positive of facilitating an innovative, safe, and long-life cycle Li-ion LFP battery chemistry to aid the exponentially growing EV segment."

Battrixx is positioned to provide a wide range of advanced Lithium-ion battery packs with smart Battery Management System (BMS) to power the growth of India's transition to green energy storage and electric transportation. Battrixx offers safe and light weight batteries that are highly efficient with regards to maintenance, fast charging as well as energy efficiency.

Hero Electric is one of the oldest and India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company and has been at the forefront of the electric 2-wheeler industry. The company's manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana, and it sells a wide range of electric scooters catering to a wide spectrum of customers.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik is India's largest manufacturer of plastic extrusion machinery for more than 4 decades and recently ventured into manufacturing of Lithium-ion Battery Packs. The company is a part of the well-known Kolsite Group.

On a conslidated basis, net profit of Kabra Extrusiontechnik rose 44.66% to Rs 9.49 crore on 116.67% surge in net sales to Rs 180.05 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

