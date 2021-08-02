Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2021.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd lost 5.47% to Rs 314.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6538 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd tumbled 4.08% to Rs 305.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 4.05% to Rs 365.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd pared 3.97% to Rs 1266.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7598 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd dropped 3.26% to Rs 102.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

