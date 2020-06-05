Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.27% to Rs 3474.68 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 17.99% to Rs 248.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 302.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.27% to Rs 3474.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4251.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.14% to Rs 776.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 845.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 14471.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14720.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3474.684251.5314471.0114720.8810.3611.949.9910.54354.38490.081411.161484.26246.50397.72993.581140.72248.47302.98776.75845.55

