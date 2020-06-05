Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.99% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 18.27% to Rs 3474.68 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 17.99% to Rs 248.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 302.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.27% to Rs 3474.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4251.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.14% to Rs 776.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 845.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 14471.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14720.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3474.684251.53 -18 14471.0114720.88 -2 OPM %10.3611.94 -9.9910.54 - PBDT354.38490.08 -28 1411.161484.26 -5 PBT246.50397.72 -38 993.581140.72 -13 NP248.47302.98 -18 776.75845.55 -8

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 16:58 IST

