Sobha Ltd Spikes 7.6%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 3.25%

Sobha Ltd rose 7.6% today to trade at Rs 849.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 3.25% to quote at 3896.44. The index is down 2.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 4.99% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 3.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 88.99 % over last one year compared to the 30.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 10.45% over last one month compared to 2.23% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.74% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3919 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56155 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 976.7 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 296.8 on 22 Dec 2020.

