Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 38.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 19.24 crore

Net profit of Softsol India declined 38.73% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.2420.789.307.757.928.377.537.836.8511.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)