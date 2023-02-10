Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 38.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 19.24 croreNet profit of Softsol India declined 38.73% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.2420.78 -7 OPM %9.307.75 -PBDT7.928.37 -5 PBT7.537.83 -4 NP6.8511.18 -39
