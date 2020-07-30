Solis Marketing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilSolis Marketing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
