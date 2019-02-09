Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 87.06% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 64.92% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 87.06% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 64.92% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.815.16 -65 OPM %18.2321.71 -PBDT0.391.26 -69 PBT0.141.03 -86 NP0.110.85 -87

