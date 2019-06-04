Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 19.29 croreNet profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 2.94% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.46% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 60.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.2917.99 7 60.6664.03 -5 OPM %10.1118.01 -14.5114.70 - PBDT1.021.70 -40 5.636.27 -10 PBT0.600.47 28 2.191.42 54 NP0.350.34 3 1.550.96 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU