Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Conveyor Beltings rose 2.94% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.46% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 60.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

