Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 3.58%, rises for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.15, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% jump in NIFTY and a 10.87% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.15, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17532.45. The Sensex is at 59136.32, up 0.3%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 6.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12732.65, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)