Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.52% to Rs 835.55 croreNet profit of Sonata Software rose 19.16% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.52% to Rs 835.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 625.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.47% to Rs 249.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 2960.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2453.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales835.55625.80 34 2960.902453.94 21 OPM %10.5810.15 -11.339.41 - PBDT95.2074.44 28 359.47271.63 32 PBT91.1971.46 28 346.73259.22 34 NP65.3554.84 19 249.26192.53 29
