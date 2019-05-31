Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.52% to Rs 835.55 crore

Net profit of rose 19.16% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.52% to Rs 835.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 625.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.47% to Rs 249.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 2960.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2453.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

