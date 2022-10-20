JUST IN
South Indian Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 223.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.68% to Rs 1740.14 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank reported to Rs 223.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 187.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 5.68% to Rs 1740.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1646.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1740.141646.59 6 OPM %57.7643.26 -PBDT246.43-249.95 LP PBT246.43-249.95 LP NP223.10-187.06 LP

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:18 IST

