Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 1378.37 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 3.29% to Rs 278.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 1378.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1343.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1378.371343.96 3 OPM %29.6029.82 -PBDT418.00405.77 3 PBT374.14360.88 4 NP278.02269.17 3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:17 IST

