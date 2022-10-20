Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 1378.37 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 3.29% to Rs 278.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 269.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 1378.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1343.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1378.371343.9629.6029.82418.00405.77374.14360.88278.02269.17

