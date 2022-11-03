Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 706.33 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 84.99% to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 706.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 613.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales706.33613.12 15 OPM %17.3012.15 -PBDT126.7878.68 61 PBT115.8964.19 81 NP113.7761.50 85
