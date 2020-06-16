Southwest Monsoon Advanced Further

According to the National Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)