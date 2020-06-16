JUST IN
Business Standard

Southwest Monsoon Advanced Further

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 18:32 IST

