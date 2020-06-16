Southwest Monsoon Advanced Further

-
ALSO READ
Slight relief from cold wave, north India sees rise in maximum temperature
Temperature dips in northern India, severe cold day condition prevails
Dense fog likely in UP, Rajasthan, parts of Northeast during next two days: IMD
Indore: COVID-19 lab doctor tests positive for coronavirus
MP: Flights delayed due to fog in Indore
-
According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.
The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU