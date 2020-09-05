Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.94% to Rs 10.58 crore

Net profit of Zenith Exports remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.94% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.5820.72-1.703.140.590.660.180.240.140.14

