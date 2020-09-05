Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Zenith Health Care reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Zenith Birla (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 48.94% to Rs 10.58 croreNet profit of Zenith Exports remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.94% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5820.72 -49 OPM %-1.703.14 -PBDT0.590.66 -11 PBT0.180.24 -25 NP0.140.14 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU