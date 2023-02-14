Spacenet Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 268.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 245.71% to Rs 39.10 croreNet profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 268.42% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 245.71% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.1011.31 246 OPM %2.201.41 -PBDT0.750.22 241 PBT0.700.17 312 NP0.700.19 268
