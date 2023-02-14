JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 47.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.14% to Rs 92.59 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 47.09% to Rs 63.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.14% to Rs 92.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.59185.69 -50 OPM %93.8187.97 -PBDT76.50152.42 -50 PBT76.17152.39 -50 NP63.29119.61 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU