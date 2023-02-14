Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 47.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.14% to Rs 92.59 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 47.09% to Rs 63.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.14% to Rs 92.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.92.59185.6993.8187.9776.50152.4276.17152.3963.29119.61

