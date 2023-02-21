SpiceJet board to mull fund raising on 24 Feb

The low-cost air carrier said that its board will consider fund raising on 24 February 2023.

The company's board will consider issuing equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Further, the board will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

SpiceJet is principally engaged in the business of providing air transport services for the carriage of passengers and cargo.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 833.32 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 570.56 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 45.5% year on year to Rs 1897.90 crore in Q3 FY23.

Shares of Spicejet were down 1.43% to Rs 37.80 on the BSE.

