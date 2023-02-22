Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Uflex Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd crashed 10.29% to Rs 1407 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd lost 6.72% to Rs 446.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6908 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 278.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55269 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd slipped 5.96% to Rs 324.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6243 shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd corrected 5.70% to Rs 550.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

