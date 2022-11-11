Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 183.5 points or 0.61% at 29747.52 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 5.12%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 2%),MRF Ltd (down 1.45%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.31%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.21%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.76%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.51%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.25%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.51%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 2.16%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.83%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1075.22 or 1.77% at 61688.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 291.3 points or 1.62% at 18319.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.23 points or 0.33% at 28983.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.97 points or 0.07% at 9001.21.

On BSE,1862 shares were trading in green, 1526 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

