SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 55.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.29% to Rs 22.78 croreNet profit of SPL Industries declined 55.16% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.29% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.7846.77 -51 OPM %14.7913.53 -PBDT4.316.66 -35 PBT3.605.91 -39 NP2.655.91 -55
