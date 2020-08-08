SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 55.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.29% to Rs 22.78 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 55.16% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.29% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.7846.7714.7913.534.316.663.605.912.655.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)