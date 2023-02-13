SPML Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.47% to Rs 153.28 croreNet loss of SPML Infra reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.47% to Rs 153.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 276.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.28276.01 -44 OPM %0.102.42 -PBDT-3.194.30 PL PBT-3.923.37 PL NP-5.621.09 PL
