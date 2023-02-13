Mukand consolidated net profit declines 46.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.95% to Rs 1336.29 croreNet profit of Mukand declined 46.52% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 1336.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1323.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1336.291323.71 1 OPM %6.015.16 -PBDT30.1553.35 -43 PBT15.7742.19 -63 NP18.7535.06 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU