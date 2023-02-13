Mukand consolidated net profit declines 46.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.95% to Rs 1336.29 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 46.52% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 1336.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1323.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1336.291323.716.015.1630.1553.3515.7742.1918.7535.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)