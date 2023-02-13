Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 474.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 501.69 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 474.44% to Rs 98.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 501.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 392.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales501.69392.63 28 OPM %27.9210.11 -PBDT138.7736.40 281 PBT125.8128.27 345 NP98.2317.10 474
