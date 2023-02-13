Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 65.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 18.96 croreNet profit of Alkali Metals declined 65.71% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.9622.40 -15 OPM %9.5510.63 -PBDT1.431.77 -19 PBT0.350.70 -50 NP0.240.70 -66
