Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 65.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 18.96 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals declined 65.71% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.9622.40 -15 OPM %9.5510.63 -PBDT1.431.77 -19 PBT0.350.70 -50 NP0.240.70 -66

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

