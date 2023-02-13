Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 65.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 18.96 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals declined 65.71% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.9622.409.5510.631.431.770.350.700.240.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)