Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.201.0073.3374.000.880.740.810.640.630.50

