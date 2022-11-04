JUST IN
Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.201.00 20 OPM %73.3374.00 -PBDT0.880.74 19 PBT0.810.64 27 NP0.630.50 26

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:58 IST

