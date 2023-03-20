Krsnaa Diagnostics successfully bids for tender under National Health Mission, Rajasthan

For providing laboratory services under free diagnostic initiative

Krsnaa Diagnostics has emerged as a L1 Bidder with regards to tender in consortium with Telecommunications Consultants India with the Tender Estimated Size of Rs 450 crore by the National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing "Laboratory Services under Free Diagnostics Initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model under NHM" in the entire State of Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)