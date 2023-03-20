JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty below 16,950 level; IT stocks decline
Business Standard

Krsnaa Diagnostics successfully bids for tender under National Health Mission, Rajasthan

Capital Market 

For providing laboratory services under free diagnostic initiative

Krsnaa Diagnostics has emerged as a L1 Bidder with regards to tender in consortium with Telecommunications Consultants India with the Tender Estimated Size of Rs 450 crore by the National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing "Laboratory Services under Free Diagnostics Initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model under NHM" in the entire State of Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU