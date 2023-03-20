Krsnaa Diagnostics successfully bids for tender under National Health Mission, Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Krsnaa Diagnostics emerges lowest bidder in Rajasthan tender
Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project
Krsnaa Diagnostics plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers pan-India
Krsnaa Diagnostics operationalizes four more diagnostics center in Punjab
Krsnaa Diagnostics emerges as L-1 bidder for BMC tender for supply of pathology services
-
For providing laboratory services under free diagnostic initiativeKrsnaa Diagnostics has emerged as a L1 Bidder with regards to tender in consortium with Telecommunications Consultants India with the Tender Estimated Size of Rs 450 crore by the National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing "Laboratory Services under Free Diagnostics Initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model under NHM" in the entire State of Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU