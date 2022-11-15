Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 33.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 594.21 croreNet profit of Star Cement declined 33.25% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 594.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 406.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales594.21406.57 46 OPM %11.7217.63 -PBDT80.5873.62 9 PBT49.0444.17 11 NP31.0646.53 -33
