Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 33.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Star Cement declined 33.25% to Rs 31.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 594.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 406.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.594.21406.5711.7217.6380.5873.6249.0444.1731.0646.53

