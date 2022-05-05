Startech Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

20 Microns Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Fiberweb (India) Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2022.

20 Microns Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Fiberweb (India) Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2022.

Startech Finance Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 195.8 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14971 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd spiked 12.70% to Rs 90.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57256 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd soared 12.60% to Rs 260. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2477 shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd advanced 11.26% to Rs 46.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26914 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd gained 11.09% to Rs 480. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81035 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)