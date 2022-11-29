State Bank of India plans to raise infra bonds up to Rs 10,000 cr

The Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 29 November 2022 has accorded approval for raising Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore (including green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore) through a public issue or private placement, during FY23.

