Igarashi Motors India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2021.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd surged 14.87% to Rs 485.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23072 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 13.81% to Rs 4596.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3527 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd soared 13.02% to Rs 76.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd rose 11.04% to Rs 296.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd added 10.72% to Rs 114.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53638 shares in the past one month.

