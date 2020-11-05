State Bank of India soars 5.58%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 218.55, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today.

The volume in the stock stood at 1023.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 491.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 219.5, up 5.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

