Renaissance Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, Expleo Solutions Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2020.
Renaissance Global Ltd surged 17.77% to Rs 259.85 at 12:10 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 621 shares in the past one month.
Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 10.80% to Rs 59. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4352 shares in the past one month.
Expleo Solutions Ltd soared 10.47% to Rs 565. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5231 shares in the past one month.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd advanced 10.14% to Rs 65.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10308 shares in the past one month.
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 4.42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12684 shares in the past one month.
