CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BASF India Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, SRF Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2020.

CARE Ratings Ltd soared 13.16% to Rs 413.25 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24783 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd spiked 12.62% to Rs 1521.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1398 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up surged 8.03% to Rs 65.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46929 shares in the past one month.

SRF Ltd spurt 8.00% to Rs 4795. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6243 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 7.87% to Rs 201.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

